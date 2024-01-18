MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Trading Down 4.6%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 191,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,255,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $26,056,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

