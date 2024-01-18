MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $161.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $185.57. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.