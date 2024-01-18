M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,353 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.98% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $99,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 348,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 147,285 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 219,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,434. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $105.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

