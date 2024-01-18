M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 35,148 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4,687.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

