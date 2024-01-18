M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,453 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock remained flat at $378.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 231,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.55. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

