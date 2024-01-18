M&T Bank Corp Has $150.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,075,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,511 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.92% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $150,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,870 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

