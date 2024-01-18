M&T Bank Corp Has $444.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.87% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $444,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.11. 10,283,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,483,156. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

