M&T Bank Corp Has $63.89 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,804 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.32% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $63,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.57. 7,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,895. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

