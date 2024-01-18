M&T Bank Corp Sells 11,822 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $124,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.
Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.65. The stock had a trading volume of 512,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,729. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.14.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
