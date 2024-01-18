M&T Bank Corp Sells 15,206 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.10% of Target worth $50,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,592.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Target by 14.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $138.15. The company had a trading volume of 507,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,232. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

