M&T Bank Corp Sells 30,708 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,708 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $71,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 15.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.25. 307,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.94.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.