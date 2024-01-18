M&T Bank Corp Sells 39,261 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $59,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $94.50. 655,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

