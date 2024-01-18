M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.61. 585,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,651. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.26.

View Our Latest Report on MTB

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 120.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 828,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,521,000 after acquiring an additional 452,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 319,116 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.