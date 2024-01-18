MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 270100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

MTB Metals Stock Down 10.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.43.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metals. It holds interest in the Barbara and Surprise Creek, Red Cliff, American Creek project, Southmore, Telegraph, and Theia projects. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

