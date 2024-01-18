National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. National Bank Financial has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.11.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.29. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

