National Bank Financial Weighs in on NFI Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for NFI Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFI. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.71.

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI stock opened at C$13.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

