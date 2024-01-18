National Bank Financial Weighs in on NFI Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for NFI Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%.
View Our Latest Research Report on NFI Group
NFI Group Stock Performance
NFI stock opened at C$13.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Stock: Telecom triumph a $1.5 billion game-changer
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Wait to buy the dip in these 2 cybersecurity stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Tesla cools down: Frozen chargers and a chilled market
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.