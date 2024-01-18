National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NWLI stock opened at $483.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.94. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.69.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

