National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Down 0.0 %
NWLI stock opened at $483.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.94. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.69.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.
National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.