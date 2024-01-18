NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.16

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.16 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 1,650 ($21.00), with a volume of 207790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,658 ($21.10).

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,639.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,588.78. The stock has a market cap of £739.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,357.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6,115.70%.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

