NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES opened at $88.37 on Thursday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after buying an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NetEase by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetEase by 451.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after purchasing an additional 418,677 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $21,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at $27,218,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

