New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.