New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 800 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $249.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $261.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.