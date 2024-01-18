New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1,491.1% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 143,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 134,202 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

