New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.35.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $330.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 187.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

