New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.37 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $317.03 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.27 and a 200-day moving average of $295.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

