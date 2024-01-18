New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $537.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $533.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

