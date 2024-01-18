New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 106,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 175,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,162,222 shares of company stock worth $186,462,891. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

