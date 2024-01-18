New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,300 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fiserv by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 64,548 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.9% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

