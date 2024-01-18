New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,600 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,040,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $80,676,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,857,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.76.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

