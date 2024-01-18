New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,600 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $204.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 133.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.52.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.