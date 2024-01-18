New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 400 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $208,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.25.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $752.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $453.65 and a 12-month high of $801.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $736.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $678.04.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

