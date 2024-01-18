New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.39-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

