NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $16.75

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.35. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 15,274 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

