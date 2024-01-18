NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $579.30

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $579.30 and last traded at $578.05, with a volume of 32260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $569.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.40.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

