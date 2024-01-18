Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Newmont Stock Down 3.4 %

NGT opened at C$46.94 on Monday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$46.50 and a twelve month high of C$76.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.41. The stock has a market cap of C$53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.09). Newmont had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 4.4939236 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

