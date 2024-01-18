Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $85.20.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NIC shares. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $406,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,589.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,153,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 190.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.