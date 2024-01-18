Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 35500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$39.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.019661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.