Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Salesforce by 10.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 35.6% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 51.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 131.6% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $3,068,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,161,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,216,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock worth $272,361,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $272.58. 501,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $275.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

