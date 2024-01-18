Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.21. 48,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $171.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

