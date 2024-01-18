Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

SRLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 100,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,368. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

