Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 783,670 shares of company stock valued at $264,994,944. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ META traded up $4.50 on Thursday, hitting $372.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,604,589. The firm has a market cap of $958.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $377.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

