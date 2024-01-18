Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 11,909 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 1.01% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4,841.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,736. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

