Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 37,127 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.0% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.17. 295,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,062. The stock has a market cap of $476.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

