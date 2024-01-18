Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 1.48% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 7,562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 516,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 686.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 201,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 95,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FUMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,755. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

