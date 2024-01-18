Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $429.02. The stock had a trading volume of 92,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,517. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $439.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

