Nilsine Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,071,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

