Nilsine Partners LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.1% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.25.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded up $22.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $775.10. 165,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,456. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $453.65 and a one year high of $801.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $736.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

