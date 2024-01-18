Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 303,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWQ stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $965.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

