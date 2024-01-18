Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $470.88. 141,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.10.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

