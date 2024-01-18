Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.79. 25,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $80.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

