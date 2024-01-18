Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,850. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a market capitalization of $296.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

